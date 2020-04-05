BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from to in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.32.

Shares of BMRN opened at $84.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of -561.40 and a beta of 1.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $62.88 and a 12 month high of $97.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $454.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.88 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. Equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total transaction of $895,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,537,577.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $126,034.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,368,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,328 shares of company stock valued at $2,412,695 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,203,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

