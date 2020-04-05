BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) Holdings Raised by Man Group plc

Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,219 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.32% of BioTelemetry worth $5,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,447,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $159,622,000 after purchasing an additional 277,151 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,087,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,332,000 after purchasing an additional 16,157 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 591,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,382,000 after purchasing an additional 64,897 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 551,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,556,000 after purchasing an additional 145,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 427,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,784,000 after purchasing an additional 48,682 shares during the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioTelemetry alerts:

Shares of BEAT stock opened at $35.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.92. BioTelemetry Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.33.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $112.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.35 million. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 6.80%. As a group, research analysts expect that BioTelemetry Inc will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BEAT shares. Benchmark reduced their target price on BioTelemetry from $82.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on BioTelemetry in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised BioTelemetry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Sidoti dropped their target price on BioTelemetry from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.29.

BioTelemetry Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT).

Receive News & Ratings for BioTelemetry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioTelemetry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.