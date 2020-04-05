Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) vs. Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Head-To-Head Contrast

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) and Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Black Stone Minerals and Ovintiv’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Stone Minerals $487.82 million 2.17 $214.37 million $1.16 4.44 Ovintiv $6.73 billion 0.13 $234.00 million $3.29 1.04

Ovintiv has higher revenue and earnings than Black Stone Minerals. Ovintiv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Black Stone Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Black Stone Minerals and Ovintiv, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Stone Minerals 0 5 3 0 2.38 Ovintiv 2 12 4 0 2.11

Black Stone Minerals currently has a consensus target price of $12.63, indicating a potential upside of 145.15%. Ovintiv has a consensus target price of $15.37, indicating a potential upside of 348.01%. Given Ovintiv’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ovintiv is more favorable than Black Stone Minerals.

Risk and Volatility

Black Stone Minerals has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ovintiv has a beta of 2.79, suggesting that its stock price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Black Stone Minerals and Ovintiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Stone Minerals 36.88% 21.08% 10.63% Ovintiv 3.48% 8.52% 3.98%

Dividends

Black Stone Minerals pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 23.3%. Ovintiv pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.1%. Black Stone Minerals pays out 103.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ovintiv pays out 11.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Black Stone Minerals has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Black Stone Minerals is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.4% of Black Stone Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of Black Stone Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Ovintiv shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Black Stone Minerals beats Ovintiv on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had a total estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 69,904 barrels of oil equivalent. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. was founded in 1876 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Ovintiv Company Profile

There is no company description available for Ovintiv Inc.

