BlackBerry Ltd Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share (NYSE:BB)

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of BlackBerry in a report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James analyst S. Li anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for BlackBerry’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. BlackBerry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.14.

Shares of NYSE BB opened at $3.22 on Friday. BlackBerry has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $9.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average of $5.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $291.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marathon Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 4th quarter valued at $20,297,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 165,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 15,444 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,832,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,607,000 after buying an additional 99,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 4th quarter valued at $464,000. 52.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

