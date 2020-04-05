Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lessened its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 88.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,270 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 107,125 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in Boeing by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 860.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

BA opened at $124.52 on Friday. Boeing Co has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $398.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 39.41 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $230.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.65.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BA shares. Berenberg Bank lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Benchmark started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Boeing from $340.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Boeing from to in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.80.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

