BP plc (NYSE:BP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 62.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,247 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 337,080 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in BP were worth $7,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of BP by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 349,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $13,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BP by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 451,179 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BP by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,978 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BP by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 117,681 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of BP by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 878,315 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,148,000 after purchasing an additional 29,515 shares in the last quarter. 10.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BP stock opened at $24.72 on Friday. BP plc has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $45.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.50. The company has a market cap of $88.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 0.98.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. BP had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $71.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that BP plc will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.75%.

BP has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of BP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of BP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of BP from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.66.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

