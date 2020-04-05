Brave Bison Group (LON:BBSN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.67

Brave Bison Group PLC (LON:BBSN) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.67 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.73 ($0.01), with a volume of 8977377 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.75 ($0.01).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25.

Brave Bison Group Company Profile (LON:BBSN)

Brave Bison Group plc, a social video company, engages in the creation, distribution, and monetization of online video content in Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company provides an online video distribution and marketing network. It helps content owners, creators, brands, and publishers to build and engage online audiences; and enables its clients to commercialize their content to audiences on various online video platforms, such as YouTube and Facebook.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Brave Bison Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brave Bison Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.