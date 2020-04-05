Brokers Offer Predictions for Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RH)

Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Restoration Hardware in a report released on Tuesday, March 31st. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.50) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.19). Wedbush also issued estimates for Restoration Hardware’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.82 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.20 EPS.

RH has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Restoration Hardware from $255.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Restoration Hardware from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Restoration Hardware from $234.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Restoration Hardware has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.15.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $86.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.47. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.23. Restoration Hardware has a 12 month low of $73.14 and a 12 month high of $256.27.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $664.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.69 million. Restoration Hardware had a negative return on equity of 232.62% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 EPS.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Restoration Hardware stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

About Restoration Hardware

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

