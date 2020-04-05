Brokers Offer Predictions for Shaw Communications Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Shaw Communications in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 1st. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.94.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SJR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Shaw Communications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. National Bank Financial raised Shaw Communications from a “sector perform under weight” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shaw Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

SJR stock opened at $15.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Shaw Communications has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $21.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.24.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Shaw Communications by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Shaw Communications by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Shaw Communications by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Shaw Communications by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.0757 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.41%.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

