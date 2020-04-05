Brokers Set Expectations for Calfrac Well Services Ltd’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:CFW)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd (TSE:CFW) – Equities research analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Calfrac Well Services in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 31st. Cormark analyst G. Ursu now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.08) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.86). Cormark also issued estimates for Calfrac Well Services’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Calfrac Well Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$1.00 to C$0.40 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$1.00 to C$0.90 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$0.75 to C$0.40 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$1.25 to C$0.40 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Calfrac Well Services presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of C$0.89.

Shares of TSE CFW opened at C$0.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.64 million and a PE ratio of -0.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.35. Calfrac Well Services has a 1 year low of C$0.13 and a 1 year high of C$3.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.02.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.29) by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$317.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$328.73 million.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Mexico, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

