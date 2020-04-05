Brokers Set Expectations for Mitek Systems, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MITK)

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Mitek Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 31st. William Blair analyst B. Suri now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. William Blair also issued estimates for Mitek Systems’ FY2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. National Securities raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

MITK stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.55. Mitek Systems has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.03 million, a PE ratio of 107.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.05.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $22.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Mitek Systems’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,394 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after buying an additional 144,337 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $4,751,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $2,295,000. 65.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

