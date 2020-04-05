Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $6.82 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts

Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cabot Microelectronics in a report issued on Tuesday, March 31st. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $6.82 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.28. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Cabot Microelectronics’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.21. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $283.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.60 million.

CCMP has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $156.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cabot Microelectronics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.00.

NASDAQ CCMP opened at $100.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.11 and a 200 day moving average of $140.82. Cabot Microelectronics has a 1 year low of $85.26 and a 1 year high of $169.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Cabot Microelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Cabot Microelectronics’s payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

In related news, Director Richard Hill sold 5,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $857,288.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,369.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas S. Roman sold 6,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.80, for a total transaction of $976,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,135 shares of company stock valued at $9,374,123 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,189,000 after purchasing an additional 82,081 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 19,879 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 829,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cabot Microelectronics

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

