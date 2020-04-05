Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Position Increased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.78% of Castle Biosciences worth $10,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EAM Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 65,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 31,407 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,813,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 206,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 39,927 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 223.9% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 102,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 70,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $652,000. 29.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSTL stock opened at $27.35 on Friday. Castle Biosciences has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $39.77. The stock has a market cap of $476.92 million and a PE ratio of -33.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.13 and its 200-day moving average is $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a current ratio of 7.63.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $17.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 million. Equities research analysts predict that Castle Biosciences will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

CSTL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Castle Biosciences from to in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Castle Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Castle Biosciences from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

In other news, major shareholder Sofinnova Healthquest Partners sold 25,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $750,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,250.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

