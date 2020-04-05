Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Catalent in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Catalent’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $721.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.81 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Catalent from $67.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Stephens lifted their price target on Catalent from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Catalent in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.43.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $48.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 58.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.49. Catalent has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $68.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Catalent by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.45 per share, with a total value of $120,900.00. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

