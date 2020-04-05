Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $215.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCO opened at $108.21 on Friday. Cavco Industries has a 12-month low of $99.58 and a 12-month high of $236.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.12 and a 200 day moving average of $196.05.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.24. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $273.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Cavco Industries’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVCO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,895,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 167,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,628,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,829,000 after buying an additional 40,312 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,867,000 after buying an additional 17,094 shares during the period. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,095,000 after buying an additional 14,310 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

