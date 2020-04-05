Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Position Increased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

SCHW stock opened at $33.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.14. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Bank of America raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.53.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,364 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $253,663.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares in the company, valued at $345,075.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,162 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $149,657.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 593,753 shares of company stock valued at $27,505,788. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

