Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Stock Price Down 8.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN)’s stock price dropped 8.2% on Friday after TD Securities downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. TD Securities now has a C$5.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$7.50. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund traded as low as C$4.12 and last traded at C$4.35, approximately 345,365 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 157,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.74.

CHE.UN has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC lowered their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a C$12.00 price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$7.00 target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.07.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Leon Aarts acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,136.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 74,585 shares in the company, valued at C$649,784.52. Also, Senior Officer Rohit Bhardwaj acquired 12,000 shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.09 per share, with a total value of C$49,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$323,110. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 17,000 shares of company stock worth $91,558.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.70. The company has a market capitalization of $392.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.06, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.15%. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s payout ratio is presently -55.56%.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile (TSE:CHE.UN)

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.