Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is a residential real estate finance company that acquires, invests in and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is based in United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine cut Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set an overweight rating and a target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.63.

Shares of NYSE CHMI opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.81 million, a PE ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.15. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day moving average of $13.50.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 58.95%. Analysts predict that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 55.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.60%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $5,471,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 251.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. 49.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

