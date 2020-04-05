China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) Shares Sold by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,116 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,859 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of China Mobile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in China Mobile in the 4th quarter valued at $2,141,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in China Mobile by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in China Mobile by 9,303.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 170,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,195,000 after acquiring an additional 168,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in China Mobile by 260.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 87,472 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 63,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded China Mobile to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded China Mobile from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. China Mobile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.88.

CHL stock opened at $39.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.40. China Mobile Ltd. has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $50.93.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.1106 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. China Mobile’s payout ratio is 47.04%.

China Mobile Company Profile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

