CIBC Raises Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) Price Target to C$72.00

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TRP. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$79.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tc Pipelines from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$63.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tc Pipelines presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$72.41.

TRP opened at C$60.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$65.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$67.93. The firm has a market cap of $57.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20. Tc Pipelines has a twelve month low of C$47.05 and a twelve month high of C$76.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.87.

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.03. The firm had revenue of C$3.26 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Tc Pipelines will post 3.9900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.81 dividend. This is an increase from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.88%.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

