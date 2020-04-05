CIT Group Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:CIT)

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of CIT Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CIT Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Get CIT Group alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CIT. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CIT Group from $57.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut shares of CIT Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CIT Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of CIT Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CIT Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CIT Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Shares of CIT stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.55. CIT Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $54.02.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.80 million. CIT Group had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share.

In other CIT Group news, insider Robert C. Rubino purchased 9,350 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $130,432.50. Also, Director Alan L. Frank purchased 2,500 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $32,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,346 shares in the company, valued at $338,282.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 76,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,085. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIT. Capital World Investors increased its stake in CIT Group by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,530,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,598,000 after buying an additional 2,175,834 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CIT Group in the 4th quarter valued at $54,742,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in CIT Group by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 500,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,301,000 after buying an additional 286,967 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in CIT Group by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 722,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,955,000 after buying an additional 277,210 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP increased its stake in CIT Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 3,214,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,665,000 after buying an additional 257,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.