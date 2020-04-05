Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report issued on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

CLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.93.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $3.76 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $11.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 100.50% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $534.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

In other news, CFO Keith Koci purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $102,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 124,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,814.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John T. Baldwin purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $44,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 133,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,410.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 240,000 shares of company stock worth $1,066,650 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth $1,713,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,899,155 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871,519 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth $776,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 205.4% in the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 271,221 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 182,410 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 139.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,505 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 41,610 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.