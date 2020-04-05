CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Stock Position Increased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,017,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,034 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.36% of CMS Energy worth $63,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 227,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,307,000 after buying an additional 15,578 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 188,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,841,000 after buying an additional 30,389 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $312,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,129,651.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

CMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, December 9th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.15.

CMS Energy stock opened at $54.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.14. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.03 and a fifty-two week high of $69.17.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

