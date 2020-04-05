Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) Shares Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc boosted its position in Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Cna Financial were worth $4,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Cna Financial by 266.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Cna Financial by 108,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Cna Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cna Financial by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Cna Financial by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Cna Financial stock opened at $27.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cna Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $26.52 and a 12 month high of $51.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Cna Financial had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cna Financial Corp will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $2.37 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is an increase from Cna Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Cna Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Cna Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cna Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cna Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

