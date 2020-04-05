Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Comtech Telecomm. from $34.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comtech Telecomm. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

Get Comtech Telecomm. alerts:

Shares of CMTL opened at $11.97 on Friday. Comtech Telecomm. has a 1-year low of $11.48 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $295.90 million, a PE ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $161.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.25 million. Comtech Telecomm. had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comtech Telecomm. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMTL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 212.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 39,860.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,513 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecomm. Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecomm. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecomm. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.