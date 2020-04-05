Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,200 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,941,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,851,000 after purchasing an additional 27,771,481 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amcor by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,789,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,800,000 after acquiring an additional 482,857 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amcor by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,795,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,972 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Amcor by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,101,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,985,000 after purchasing an additional 258,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,552,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,035,000 after purchasing an additional 91,903 shares during the period. 30.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amcor news, EVP Ian Wilson purchased 72,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $475,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia purchased 50,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $532,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $7.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.82. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.84.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 14.91%. Research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.41%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMCR. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Amcor in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Amcor in a research note on Friday, March 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Amcor from $7.50 to $9.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

