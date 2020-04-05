Contrasting FFD Financial (OTCMKTS:FFDF) & Salisbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SAL)

FFD Financial (OTCMKTS:FFDF) and Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get FFD Financial alerts:

This table compares FFD Financial and Salisbury Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FFD Financial $19.27 million 2.91 $6.32 million N/A N/A Salisbury Bancorp $52.66 million 1.85 $11.14 million $3.93 8.75

Salisbury Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than FFD Financial.

Dividends

FFD Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Salisbury Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Salisbury Bancorp pays out 29.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.1% of FFD Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.3% of Salisbury Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of FFD Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of Salisbury Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

FFD Financial has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Salisbury Bancorp has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FFD Financial and Salisbury Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FFD Financial N/A N/A N/A Salisbury Bancorp 20.90% 10.00% 0.98%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for FFD Financial and Salisbury Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FFD Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Salisbury Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

Salisbury Bancorp has a consensus target price of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.91%. Given Salisbury Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Salisbury Bancorp is more favorable than FFD Financial.

Summary

Salisbury Bancorp beats FFD Financial on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

FFD Financial Company Profile

FFD Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for First Federal Community Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, health savings, and club accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides home mortgage loans, home equity line of credit, auto and boat loans, overdraft protection line of credit, personal loans, business term loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, and equipment loans; and credit and debit cards. In addition, it offers online banking and bill pay, e-statement, overdraft protection, mobile banking, night depository, cash management, wire transfer, safe deposit box, night depository, and teller services. Further, the company through its subsidiary, FFD Risk Management, Inc., provides property and casualty insurance services. It operates branches in Dover, New Philadelphia, Boulevard, Sugarcreek, Berlin, and Mt. Hope. FFD Financial Corporation was founded in 1898 and is based in Dover, Ohio.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans. In addition, it offers a range of fiduciary services, including trust and estate administration, wealth advisory, and investment management services to individuals, families, businesses, and institutions. Further, the company provides additional depositor related services consisting of landlord/tenant lease security accounts and services, merchant services, payroll services, ATM services, bank-by-phone services, Internet banking services, Internet bill pay services, person to person payments, bank to bank transfers, mobile banking services, and online financial management with account aggregation services, as well as cash management services, including remote deposit capture, ACH origination, wire transfers, and positive pay services. It operates through a network of 14 banking offices and 10 ATMs located in Litchfield County, Connecticut; Dutchess, Orange, and Ulster Counties, New York; and Berkshire County, Massachusetts. Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for FFD Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FFD Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.