Contrasting Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) & Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR)

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) and Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.6% of Rexford Industrial Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.2% of Cedar Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Rexford Industrial Realty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Cedar Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Rexford Industrial Realty has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cedar Realty Trust has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rexford Industrial Realty and Cedar Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rexford Industrial Realty $267.21 million 15.40 $61.98 million $1.23 29.37 Cedar Realty Trust $144.08 million 0.33 $1.08 million $0.45 1.18

Rexford Industrial Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Cedar Realty Trust. Cedar Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rexford Industrial Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rexford Industrial Realty and Cedar Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rexford Industrial Realty 0 2 1 0 2.33 Cedar Realty Trust 1 0 1 0 2.00

Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus target price of $47.33, indicating a potential upside of 31.04%. Cedar Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 276.29%. Given Cedar Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cedar Realty Trust is more favorable than Rexford Industrial Realty.

Profitability

This table compares Rexford Industrial Realty and Cedar Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexford Industrial Realty 23.19% 2.81% 1.84% Cedar Realty Trust 0.75% 0.29% 0.09%

Dividends

Rexford Industrial Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Cedar Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 37.6%. Rexford Industrial Realty pays out 69.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cedar Realty Trust pays out 44.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Rexford Industrial Realty has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Cedar Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Rexford Industrial Realty beats Cedar Realty Trust on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

