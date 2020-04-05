Contrasting ZaZa Energy (OTCMKTS:ZAZA) and Chaparral Energy (OTCMKTS:CHAP)

Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) and ZaZa Energy (OTCMKTS:ZAZA) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Chaparral Energy and ZaZa Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chaparral Energy -198.42% 1.89% 1.02% ZaZa Energy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Chaparral Energy and ZaZa Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chaparral Energy 0 1 1 0 2.50 ZaZa Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chaparral Energy presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,539.34%. Given Chaparral Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Chaparral Energy is more favorable than ZaZa Energy.

Volatility and Risk

Chaparral Energy has a beta of 3.38, meaning that its stock price is 238% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZaZa Energy has a beta of -0.76, meaning that its stock price is 176% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.6% of Chaparral Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Chaparral Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 56.9% of ZaZa Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chaparral Energy and ZaZa Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chaparral Energy $236.35 million 0.07 -$468.95 million $0.45 0.81 ZaZa Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ZaZa Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chaparral Energy.

Summary

Chaparral Energy beats ZaZa Energy on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chaparral Energy

Chaparral Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About ZaZa Energy

ZaZa Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the exploration and production of unconventional and conventional oil and gas assets in the United States. The company's properties include the Eagle Ford East Trend comprising approximately 41,000 net acres in Houston, Leon, Madison, Grimes, Walker, Trinity, and Montgomery counties in East Texas; and Eagle Ford Trend covering approximately 3,700 net acres located in DeWitt and Lavaca counties in South Texas. As of December 31, 2014, it owned 45,000 net acres with proved reserves of approximately 1,011 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. ZaZa Energy Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

