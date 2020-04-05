Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Copart from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Northcoast Research raised Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.60.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $61.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Copart has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $104.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.72.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Copart had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 32.95%. The business had revenue of $575.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Copart will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 50,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $4,766,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 70,428 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $4,229,201.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 201,895 shares of company stock worth $16,803,499. Company insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Copart by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Copart by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

