Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Corus Entertainment in a research note issued on Thursday, April 2nd. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi now expects that the company will earn $0.84 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.95. Desjardins also issued estimates for Corus Entertainment’s FY2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$467.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$463.30 million.

Corus Entertainment has a 52 week low of C$6.93 and a 52 week high of C$14.10.

In other news, Senior Officer Douglas Donovan Murphy bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.34 per share, with a total value of C$43,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 164,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$714,359.66.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

See Also: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.