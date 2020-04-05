Covestro (ETR:1COV) Earns Neutral Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. HSBC set a €28.50 ($33.14) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Independent Research set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Covestro has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €40.58 ($47.19).

Get Covestro alerts:

Shares of 1COV stock opened at €27.02 ($31.42) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.21. Covestro has a one year low of €23.54 ($27.37) and a one year high of €55.78 ($64.86). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €32.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is €40.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95.

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.