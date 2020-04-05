Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €28.50 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been assigned a €28.50 ($33.14) price target by stock analysts at HSBC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.48% from the stock’s previous close.

1COV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Covestro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €40.58 ($47.19).

Get Covestro alerts:

ETR:1COV opened at €27.02 ($31.42) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Covestro has a 1 year low of €23.54 ($27.37) and a 1 year high of €55.78 ($64.86). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €32.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €40.18. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95.

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.