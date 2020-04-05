Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stock Holdings in NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.08% of NetGear worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NetGear by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,011,538 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,737,000 after purchasing an additional 561,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NetGear by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 983,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,109,000 after acquiring an additional 39,724 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in shares of NetGear by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 967,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,714,000 after acquiring an additional 355,106 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetGear by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NetGear by 362.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,548 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 97,588 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NTGR shares. BWS Financial upgraded shares of NetGear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub raised NetGear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NetGear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

NetGear stock opened at $21.50 on Friday. NetGear, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.18 million, a PE ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.19.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $252.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 million. NetGear had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 2.58%. NetGear’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NetGear, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other NetGear news, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 2,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $66,660.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,353 shares in the company, valued at $765,526.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

