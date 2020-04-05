Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Holdings in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) by 382.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,098 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 749.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,497 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 5,561.9% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 31,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 30,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Companhia Siderurgica Nacional alerts:

NYSE:SID opened at $1.15 on Friday. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 2.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional Profile

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

See Also: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.