Credit Suisse Group Cuts Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$33.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Evercore decreased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$32.00 to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$36.24.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

SU opened at C$22.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.74. The company has a market cap of $35.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$29.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$38.52. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of C$14.02 and a 12-month high of C$46.00.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$9.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.82 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 1.9900002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.32%.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 17,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.10, for a total transaction of C$673,541.77. Also, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$29.32 per share, with a total value of C$249,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$632,784.24.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.