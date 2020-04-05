Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($0.90) Per Share

Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Cree in a report released on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now forecasts that the LED producer will post earnings of ($0.90) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.84). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cree’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. Cree had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 44.86%. The company had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CREE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cree from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Cree from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded Cree from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cree has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.48.

Shares of Cree stock opened at $33.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 0.98. Cree has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $69.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cree in the fourth quarter worth $110,518,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cree in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cree by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260,625 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $58,177,000 after acquiring an additional 46,461 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cree by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 57,290 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Cree by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,910,500 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $503,520,000 after acquiring an additional 109,938 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

