Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,521,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,034 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. were worth $17,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRESY. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 190.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 148,200 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 66.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 13,311 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 21,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,103 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRESY opened at $3.12 on Friday. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $11.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.29.

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. had a negative return on equity of 44.22% and a negative net margin of 24.27%. The company had revenue of $461.32 million during the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The Agricultural business is involved in planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybean, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; breeding, purchasing, and fattening of cattle for sale to slaughterhouses and local livestock auction markets; producing raw milk for sale to local milk and milk-related products producers; the leasing of farms to third parties; the disposal and development of farmlands activities; and feedlot farming, as well as meat slaughtering and processing activities.

