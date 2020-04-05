Critical Analysis: Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) vs. Horace Mann Educators (NASDAQ:HMN)

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) and Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Greenlight Capital Re and Horace Mann Educators’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenlight Capital Re -0.74% -0.81% -0.28% Horace Mann Educators 12.89% 6.08% 0.77%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Greenlight Capital Re and Horace Mann Educators’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenlight Capital Re $538.15 million 0.40 -$3.99 million N/A N/A Horace Mann Educators $1.43 billion 0.90 $184.44 million $2.20 14.23

Horace Mann Educators has higher revenue and earnings than Greenlight Capital Re.

Risk and Volatility

Greenlight Capital Re has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horace Mann Educators has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Greenlight Capital Re and Horace Mann Educators, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenlight Capital Re 0 0 0 0 N/A Horace Mann Educators 0 0 2 0 3.00

Horace Mann Educators has a consensus price target of $45.50, indicating a potential upside of 45.37%. Given Horace Mann Educators’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Horace Mann Educators is more favorable than Greenlight Capital Re.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.1% of Greenlight Capital Re shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 100.0% of Horace Mann Educators shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.4% of Greenlight Capital Re shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Horace Mann Educators shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Horace Mann Educators beats Greenlight Capital Re on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurer worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, aviation, energy, cyber, and terrorism products. The company markets its products through reinsurance brokers. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products. The company markets its products through its sales force of full-time exclusive distributors and independent agents to K-12 teachers, administrators, and other employees of public schools and their families. Horace Mann Educators Corporation was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Springfield, Illinois.

