CSFB Lowers Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$26.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target lowered by CSFB from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TECK.B. TD Securities reduced their target price on Teck Resources from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. CIBC reduced their target price on Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Teck Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$27.50 to C$25.50 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$28.00 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$25.27.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

TECK.B opened at C$10.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.32. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of C$8.15 and a 12-month high of C$34.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.03.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Recommended Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.