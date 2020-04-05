CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CSW Industrials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of CSWI opened at $58.59 on Friday. CSW Industrials has a one year low of $50.13 and a one year high of $81.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.47 million, a PE ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $83.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Storch Debra Von purchased 1,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.82 per share, with a total value of $63,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,291.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.89, for a total transaction of $184,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,875.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,696 shares of company stock valued at $490,217 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 338,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,084,000 after acquiring an additional 59,940 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 323,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,187,000 after acquiring an additional 22,236 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in CSW Industrials by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 192,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,851,000 after purchasing an additional 100,075 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in CSW Industrials by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 143,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,078,000 after purchasing an additional 23,788 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

