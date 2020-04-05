Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Stake in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 84.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 183,705 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Arconic were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Arconic by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Arconic by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 34,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Arconic by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in Arconic by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Arconic by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 93,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 32,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $1,000,647.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,499.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ARNC stock opened at $8.06 on Friday. Arconic Inc has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.94.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). Arconic had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Arconic Inc will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ARNC. Argus upgraded shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Arconic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.30.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

