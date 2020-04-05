Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $1.12 Million Position in Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 33,507 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.15% of Ichor as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 143,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 62,575 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ichor during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 358.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after purchasing an additional 210,073 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ichor news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 11,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total transaction of $412,661.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,016.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $83,335.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,483 shares of company stock valued at $528,796 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ICHR shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Ichor from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ichor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised Ichor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet lowered Ichor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $15.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Ichor Holdings Ltd has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $39.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 2.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.66.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Ichor had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Ichor’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ichor Holdings Ltd will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

