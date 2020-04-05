Desjardins Weighs in on TELUS Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:T)

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) – Desjardins dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for TELUS in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 1st. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.44. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for TELUS’s FY2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on T. TD Securities decreased their price target on TELUS from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on TELUS from C$57.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cormark increased their price target on TELUS from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank set a C$58.00 target price on TELUS and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on TELUS from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.45.

Shares of T stock opened at C$22.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$41.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$47.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.66. TELUS has a 1-year low of C$18.55 and a 1-year high of C$27.74.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.34. The company had revenue of C$3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.86 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a $0.582 dividend. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.67%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

