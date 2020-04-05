DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) by 682.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,042 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in DHI Group were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DHI Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,154,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 91,890 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 997,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 13,866 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 412,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 85,518 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in DHI Group by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 338,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 151,886 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in DHI Group by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 311,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 57,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Get DHI Group alerts:

In other DHI Group news, Director Scipio Maximus Carnecchia purchased 54,907 shares of DHI Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $148,797.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 120,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,357.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DHX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of DHI Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of DHX stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $134.73 million, a PE ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.29. DHI Group Inc has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $4.44.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $37.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.23 million. DHI Group had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DHI Group Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.