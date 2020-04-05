Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,869 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.14% of Diamondback Energy worth $20,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FANG. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 365.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 376,839 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $33,882,000 after acquiring an additional 295,883 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth about $266,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 5.1% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 138,361 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,440,000 after acquiring an additional 6,687 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 151,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $13,554,000 after purchasing an additional 12,937 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $31.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.72. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $114.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business’s revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t purchased 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.23 per share, with a total value of $81,842.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,199.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice purchased 17,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $486,946.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.