Dicks Sporting Goods Inc to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:DKS)

Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report released on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now anticipates that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.29. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Cfra decreased their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $52.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Nomura decreased their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.45.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $18.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.16. Dicks Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $49.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $0.3125 dividend. This is an increase from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 33.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

