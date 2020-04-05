Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX) Shares Down 2%

Shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX) were down 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.49 and last traded at $10.07, approximately 8,910,572 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 468% from the average daily volume of 1,569,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.28.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.49.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sculati Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $628,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 178.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 196,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 125,997 shares during the period.

