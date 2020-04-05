Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) – Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Dollar Tree in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.04. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s FY2022 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree to and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.59.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $70.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $119.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,287,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,237 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,779,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,769 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,731,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,253,000 after acquiring an additional 123,417 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,049,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,810,000 after acquiring an additional 799,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,510,000. Institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.26 per share, for a total transaction of $37,630.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,663.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.