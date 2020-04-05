Dollarama Inc (TSE:DOL) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Dollarama Inc (TSE:DOL) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Dollarama in a report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.36. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dollarama’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DOL. TD Securities upgraded shares of Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Dollarama from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$53.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Dollarama from C$56.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Dollarama from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$46.30.

Shares of TSE DOL opened at C$38.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.94. Dollarama has a one year low of C$34.70 and a one year high of C$52.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$39.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$44.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.03%.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

